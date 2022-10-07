Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 7, 2022
October 07, 2022 2:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sittipong Taothawong, left, comforts his wife Kanjana Buakumchan as she holds their child's milk bottle and blanket while standing outside the nursery in Na Klang in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province, the day after a former police officer killed at least 37 people in a mass shooting at the site.
2
Israeli soldiers deploy amid clashes with Palestinian demonstrators following a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the occupied West Bank, near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim.
3
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for their official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Standing from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
4
Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin during a funeral ceremony for their brothers-in-arms Yurii Leliavskyi, Roman Vyshynskyi and Ihor Hadiak, who were killed while fighting against Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine.
