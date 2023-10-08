Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 8, 2023
October 08, 2023 1:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30 fires flares during Air Force Day celebrations at Sangam, the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.
2
Afghans carry the body of a child after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district in Herat province of western Afghanistan. Powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said.
3
Palestinians search for people under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel battered Gaza after suffering its bloodiest attack in decades, when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns killing 600 and abducting dozens more.
4
People struggle with umbrellas while walking against strong wind as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Hong Kong, China.
