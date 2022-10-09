Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 9, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Sailing boats participate in the 54th edition of the traditional &quot;Barcolana&quot; regatta, in the Gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy.
1 Sailing boats participate in the 54th edition of the traditional "Barcolana" regatta, in the Gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy.
A neighbor, right, comforts a woman crying in front of her damaged home by flooding in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, after days of heavy rains caused the overflow of a river.
2 A neighbor, right, comforts a woman crying in front of her damaged home by flooding in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, after days of heavy rains caused the overflow of a river.
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, Oct. 8, 2022.
3 Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, Oct. 8, 2022.
A Muslim dervish whirls during celebrations for Mawlid al-Nabi that marks the birthday of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan.
4 A Muslim dervish whirls during celebrations for Mawlid al-Nabi that marks the birthday of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG