Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 9, 2022
October 09, 2022 1:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sailing boats participate in the 54th edition of the traditional "Barcolana" regatta, in the Gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy.
2
A neighbor, right, comforts a woman crying in front of her damaged home by flooding in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, after days of heavy rains caused the overflow of a river.
3
Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, Oct. 8, 2022.
4
A Muslim dervish whirls during celebrations for Mawlid al-Nabi that marks the birthday of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Load more
October 9, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
October 7, 2022
Day in Photos
October 6, 2022
Day in Photos
October 5, 2022
Day in Photos
October 4, 2022
Day in Photos
October 3, 2022
Day in Photos
October 2, 2022
Day in Photos
September 30, 2022
Day in Photos
September 29, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG