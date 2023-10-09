Accessibility links

October 9, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Police ride past residents in a bulldozer they use to clear street barricades during a security operation against organized crime in the Mare Complex favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
2 Local residents make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Myanmar's Bago region.
3 Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
4 Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians from the Shamalkh family, who health officials said were killed in Israeli strikes, in Gaza City. 

