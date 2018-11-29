52% of Americans Would Be 'Very Comfortable' with Woman President

Several Democratic women, including Senators Kamala Harris (California), Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) and possibly even 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, are potential presidential contenders in 2020, but it could be more of an uphill battle for them than for their male counterparts.

That's because just over half of Americans are totally comfortable with the idea of a woman president, according to a new report by the consulting firm Kantar Public.

The report finds that while 63 percent of Americans are perfectly fine with the idea of a woman heading a major corporation, just 52 percent are as comfortable with a scenario featuring a female president.