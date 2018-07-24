Official: IS-Linked Group Kills 2 Policemen in Eastern Libya

A Libyan official says militants with links to the extremist Islamic State group have killed two policemen at a checkpoint east Libya.



Security official Ahmed al-Gabiely says the attack took place early on Tuesday in the eastern town of el-Agheila when the armed men "slit a police officer's throat" and killed another in a shootout with security forces manning the checkpoint.



He says the group later attacked a police station, raised the militant Islamic black flag atop the building and burned several police and ambulance vehicles.



At least four people were reported missing after the attack.



Al-Gabiely says the group has carried out similar attacks over the past months.



Libya sank into lawlessness following a 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed a longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.