US Officials Doubt IS Leader's Latest Message Will Spark New Attacks on West

U.S. intelligence officials examining the latest audio statement claiming to be from Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi say, so far, they have no reason to doubt its authenticity.

However, there are questions as to whether the message from the leader of the collapsing, self-declared caliphate will cause IS operatives to spring into action. Some analysts see Baghdadi's continued call to arms as almost a shot in the dark, aimed at rekindling interest despite the terror group's fading fortunes in Syria and Iraq.

The still-early U.S. intelligence assessment comes just a day after the Islamic State's al-Furqan media wing issued the 46-minute audio recording featuring Baghdadi, in which he calls on followers to "fan the flames of war on your enemies, take it to them and besiege them in every corner."

"Continue your jihad and your blessed operations and do not let the crusaders rest in their homes and enjoy life and stability while your brethren are being shelled and killed," he says.

Despite such threats, U.S. officials say the release of the latest audio message is not changing Washington's approach.

"We are aware of the tape," a National Security Council spokesman said Friday. "But whether it's al-Baghdadi or any member of ISIS, the Trump administration's policy is destroying ISIS in Iraq, Syria and around the globe." ISIS is an acronym for Islamic State.

Still, intelligence and counterterror officials, both in the United States and in Europe, warn that IS remains a potent organization, despite its continued losses on the ground.

"We do not think battlefield losses alone will be sufficient to degrade its terrorism capabilities," the head of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center, Nick Rasmussen, warned in written testimony to U.S. lawmakers earlier this week, calling IS's reach on social media "unprecedented."

And while Western counterterror officials say the expected wave of returning IS foreign fighters has yet to materialize, the experience and skill sets of the operatives who have made it back home are ample reasons to worry.

But some caution the new Baghdadi audio message may have more to do with the terror group's long-term strategy than its desire to carry out attacks in the near term.

"The broadcast boosts morale by contextualizing the hardships facing the group as their losses accumulate by reminding IS militants and their supporters that day-to-day actions are part of a broader struggle, and metrics of progress shouldn't be assessed in a vacuum," according to Jade Parker, a senior research associate at the Terror Asymmetrics Project (TAPSTRI).

Parker also believes that while it is "extremely unlikely" the latest Baghdadi audio will spark or accelerate any IS plots, it might prevent fraying within the organization's ranks.

"Baghdadi's silence during the final days of IS's battle for Mosul was a sore point for many IS fighters and supporters who felt confused and abandoned by their leader," she added. "This statement was likely released in part to avoid that sentiment with respect to the fight to retain ground in Raqqa."