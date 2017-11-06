Officials Look for Motive in Texas Church Shooting Rampage

Authorities in Texas tried Monday to figure out what motivated Devin Kelley, a 26-year-old dishonorably discharged U.S. airman, to open fire on a Baptist church, killing 26 people and wounding 20 more.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told CBS News, "It's clear this is a person who had violent tendencies, who had challenges. Someone who was a powder keg waiting to go off."

Abbott also said, "It looks like there was a connection" between Kelley and the church, where his in-laws occasionally worshiped, although they were not in attendance Sunday when Kelley fired on churchgoers with a weapon similar to an AR-15 assault rifle. "The bottom line is this was not a random act of shooting."

According to Pentagon records, Kelley served in the U.S. Air Force from 2010 to 2014, but was court-martialed in 2012 for assaulting his wife and child, sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment and then dishonorably discharged from the military.



Witnesses say he first fired on people outside the small First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, then inside, where all but two of the victims were killed or wounded. The victims were between the ages of five and 72.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told CNN, "He took no mercy on anyone who was there," but said he was not disappointed that Kelley was not captured alive. "The people that were there, they don't want anyone like that to live."

A neighboring resident heard the mayhem unfold during the sunny morning and then, armed with a rifle, exchanged shots with Kelley. Another man, Johnnie Langendorff, who was driving by the church, also heard the gunfire and then, along with the neighbor with the rifle, pursued Kelley as he fled the scene.

"The gentleman with the rifle came to my truck as the shooter took off, and he briefed me quickly on what had just happened and said that we have to get him," Langendorff told CBS. "We just take pursuit. And like I said, we hit about 95 (miles an hour) trying to catch this guy until he eventually lost control on his own and went off in the ditch.

"He just hurt so many people," Langendorff said. "And he just affected so many people's lives. Why wouldn't you want to take him down?"

Authorities said they found Kelley slumped in his car in a field near haystacks, dead of what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The deadly mayhem in Texas came 35 days after the worst mass shooting rampage in modern U.S. history, when a man identified as Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music show in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and wounding about 500. Paddock shot from his 32nd floor hotel room and killed himself as police moved in. Investigators there are still working to determine a motive.

U.S. President Donald Trump, traveling in Asia on a five-nation trip, said the Texas shooting "isn't a guns situation" but "a mental health problem at the highest level. It's a very, very sad event." He said the shooter was "a very deranged individual."

Earlier, Trump called the shootings "an act of evil" and appealed for prayers. He ordered U.S. flags on federal buildings to be flown at half-staff through Thursday.

"We cannot put into words, the pain and grief we all feel and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they so dearly loved. Our hearts are broken," the president said.

WATCH: Trump on Texas shooting



Investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined local law enforcement officers in Sutherland Springs, about 50 kilometers from San Antonio, to investigate.

Sheriff Tackitt says investigators found multiple weapons in the suspect's car.

Marie Ann Montgomery, the church's Sunday school director, said people in the congregation knew Kelley. While none of the victims has been publicly identified, First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told U.S. news networks that his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, is among the deceased. Pomeroy was in Oklahoma at the time of the shooting but returned to Sutherland Springs.

He said all of the people killed Sunday were close friends. Pomeroy also said he wants the world to know his daughter “was one very beautiful special child.”