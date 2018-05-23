Officials: New Top US Commander for Afghanistan Being Considered

Lieutenant General Scott Miller is the expected nominee to command U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, a U.S. official with knowledge of the process told VOA.

U.S.-led international forces in Afghanistan are currently being commanded by U.S. General John Nicholson. He has served as commander since March 2016.

Miller's consideration must be finalized by a White House nomination, followed by confirmation by the Senate.

The general currently leads the military's secretive Joint Special Operations Command.

If nominated and confirmed, Miller will be the ninth American general in 17 years to oversee the Afghanistan war. The Pentagon declined to confirm Miller's selection.

"We have nothing to announce at this time," Pentagon spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway told VOA.

Miller, a decorated special operations soldier, earned a Bronze Star for his service in Somalia and has also served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Miller's selection as the expected nominee.