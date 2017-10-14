Oil From Broken Pipe Leaks Into Gulf Off Louisiana Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil leak off the coast of Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in a news release Friday that oil spewed out of a fractured underwater pipe in the Gulf of Mexico about 64 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of Venice, Louisiana.

The offshore oil and gas operator LLOG Exploration Offshore said 7,950 to 9,350 barrels of oil were released before the leak was halted. There were no reports of injuries.

The Coast Guard said it was flying over the area Saturday and had spotted three sheens. Officials said any surface oil that appeared would most likely move southwest and not affect the shoreline.