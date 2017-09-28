Simpson Could Be Released From Prison Next Week

O.J. Simpson could be released on parole as soon as Monday in Las Vegas, Nevada, prison officials said Wednesday.

Under the plan, still being finalized, the former football player, actor and TV pitchman would move from the Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas, where he would be freed.

Simpson has spent nine years behind bars on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping following a 2008 confrontation between Simpson and two sports memorabilia dealers at a hotel in Las Vegas. He had been ordered to spend up to 33 years in prison, but a state parole board ruled earlier this year that he could be released after October 1.

The 70-year-old former football player was acquitted in 1995 of murder charges arising from the stabbing deaths a year earlier of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Simpson subsequently lost a civil suit brought by the Goldman family; he was found liable for the killings and ordered to pay relatives tens of millions of dollars — a sum that since grown to more than $65 million, including interest.