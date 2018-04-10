Oklahoma Teachers Strike Cancels Classes for 7th Day

Classes were cancelled for the seventh day Tuesday in the two largest school districts in Oklahoma as leaders of the state's largest teachers union push for more funding for public education.



In addition to class cancellations in Oklahoma City Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools, many other districts in the midwestern U.S. state remain closed Tuesday as a statewide teacher walkout extends into its second week.



On Monday, as they have since April 2, thousands of teachers converged on the state capital demanding that legislators appropriate more tax money for classroom needs.



Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin signed into law last month a measure that granted teachers pay increases of more than $6,000 and funneled tens of millions of additional dollars to public schools.



The teachers, who say their classrooms need more money, have not said when their strike will end.



The Oklahoma educators walked off the job after teachers did so in West Virginia. Teacher strikes have also spread to other states, including Arizona and Kentucky.