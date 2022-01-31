37 Olympic Athletes, Officials Test Positive Sunday in China

Olympic officials in China say 37 people, including athletes and team officials, tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday. On Saturday, 34 people connected with The Games also received positive results.

The Pacific Maritime Association says, according to a New York Times report, that more West Coast longshoremen “contracted the coronavirus in the last month than in all of last year.”

The newspaper said last year the association recorded 1,624 coronavirus infections among the dockworkers, while at least 1,850 cases have been reported within the last month.

Archbishop Chrystostomos II, the head of the Cyprus Orthodox Christian Church, said Sunday on state broadcaster CyBC, that he will suspend 12 priests in the diocese who have refused to adhere to his calls to get vaccinated.

The religious leader warned that the suspensions could last as long as six months and could possibly lead to the priests being defrocked.

Archbishop Chrystostomos said the priests’ insubordination was “unheard of,” according to an Associated Press report.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to it on a flight to Auckland. A government spokesman said Ardern will remain in isolation until Tuesday to adhere to public health guidelines.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said early Monday that it has recorded 374.8 million global COVID infections and over 5 million deaths. The center said almost 10 billion vaccines have been administered.

Some information in this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.