Olympic Doping Bans Lifted for 28 Russians

The Olympic doping bans for 28 Russian athletes have been overturned, throwing the International Olympic Committee's policy on Russian doping into turmoil.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Thursday that evidence was insufficient that the 28, including several medalists, had broken anti-doping rules at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

The 28 whose bans were lifted could now seek late entry into the Pyeongchang Games, which open Feb. 9.

Eleven more were ruled to have been guilty of doping, but their lifetime bans were cut to a ban from the Pyeongchang Games alone.

The IOC has already invited 169 Russians to the Pyeonchang Olympics under a neutral flag, but may now be forced to allow in athletes it deems dopers, eight days before the Games begin.

It wasn't immediately clear how many of the 28 Russians would now seek to compete. Some have retired from competitive sports.