Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten Killed in Kazakhstan 

Kazakhstan is in shock over the stabbing death Thursday of Olympic figure skating medal winner Denis Tan.

The 25-year-old was killed in Almaty apparently while trying to fight off two suspects stealing the mirrors off his car.

Media reports say doctors at a hospital performed CPR on Ten for two hours before pronouncing him dead.

Ten, who was of Korean descent, was Kazakhstan’s first Olympic medal winner for figure skating when he won the bronze at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

But because of injuries, he finished no better than 27th place at this year’s games.

Ten had also won a silver medal in the world championships in 2013 and won the annual Four Continents skating competition in 2015.

“Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said. “A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age.”

