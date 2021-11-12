US Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Pepper Sprayed

Olympian gold medalist Suni Lee revealed in an interview with the website Pop Sugar that she was recently pepper sprayed by a passenger in a speeding car.

Lee, a Hmong American, said she was waiting with friends for an Uber ride.

Passengers in the car also hurled racist epithets at Lee and her friends who were all also of Asian descent.

"I was so mad,” Lee said, “but there was nothing I could do or control because (the car) skirted off.”

Attacks on people of Asian descent have been growing recently in the United States.