On Invasion Anniversary and After Navalny's Death, US and Allies Sanction Those Supporting Russia

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Friday that, in cooperation with the State Department, it is sanctioning more than 500 entities that support Russia's repression, human rights abuses and aggression against Ukraine. The Commerce Department also is adding more than 90 companies to the Entity List, the announcement said.

"Our hearts are heavy that Russia's senseless and bloodthirsty war of choice is ongoing, and we have to continue to show resolve and support the Ukrainian people," Alan Estevez, a Commerce Department undersecretary who oversees export policy, said in a statement.

According to a statement by the Treasury Department, the sanctions mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and are also in response for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny at an Arctic prison.

"Russia's economy and military-industrial base are showing clear signs of weakness in part due to the actions we, along with our partners and allies around the world, have taken to support Ukraine's brave defense," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen urged the House of Representatives to pass the Ukraine aid bill that has been cleared by the Senate and "to join our allies around the world in giving Ukraine the means to defend itself and its freedom against Putin's barbarous assault."

In a separate statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Yellen's comments and said the State Department is imposing sanctions on more than 250 entities and individuals that support Russian aggression.

"Our targets include those involved in the evasion of our economic restrictions against Russia and those responsible for bolstering Russia's future energy, metals and mining production among others. The Department is also taking action to promote accountability for Russian human rights abusers by pursuing visa restrictions on five Kremlin-backed individuals in Ukraine for their connection to the deportation and confinement of Ukraine's children," Blinken said.

During a press briefing earlier Friday, the top U.S. diplomat said the sanctions will have a growing and lasting impact on Russia.

"All of the technology that's being denied as a result of its actions will have an increasingly heavier and heavier impact," Blinken said, responding to a question by VOA's State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching.

"The fact of course, that so many people have left Russia — more than a million — including many of the most educated involved in science and technology in production, that's also going to have a profound impact," Blinken said.

"An even steeper price"

Earlier Friday, President Joe Biden noted the new sanctions will target individuals connected to Navalny's imprisonment, as well as Russia's financial sector.

"They will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home," he said.

Biden hailed Ukrainians' bravery and determination to defend their freedom and their future. He remarked that "NATO is stronger, larger and more united than ever," noting that "the unprecedented 50-nation global coalition in support of Ukraine, led by the United States, remains committed to providing critical assistance to Ukraine and holding Russia accountable for its aggression."

However, Russia's export-focused $2.2 trillion economy has proved more resilient — despite two years of unprecedented sanctions — than either Moscow or the West anticipated. Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the war has seen tens of thousands killed and myriad cities destroyed.

Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying, "the new illegitimate restrictions are yet another brazen and cynical attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation," adding that the "new round of U.S. sanctions is an attack on Russia's core interests, but Moscow will keep protecting them."

Additionally, Canada, in coordination with the U.S. and Britain, announced Friday it is imposing sanctions on 10 individuals and 153 entities in a bid to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the European Union approved a 13th package of Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia, banning nearly 200 entities and individuals accused of helping Moscow procure weapons or of involvement in kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Navalny funeral

An ally of the late opposition leader Alexey Navalny said Navalny's mother has received an ultimatum from Russian authorities to either agree to forgo a public funeral for her son or they will bury him immediately on prison grounds.

Ivan Zhdanov, Navalny's close associate, said Lyudmila Navalnaya was given three hours to accept a proposal for a private funeral for her son, outside the public eye, in an effort to suppress any outpouring of sympathy for President Vladimir Putin's nemesis.

Navalny, Russia's most well-known opposition politician, died unexpectedly at age 47 last Friday in an Arctic penal colony. His death spurred hundreds of Russians across the country to create and stream makeshift memorials with flowers and candles.

Russian authorities have rounded up and detained scores for this. They are attempting to suppress any significant showing of sympathy and anger for Putin's most outspoken critic ahead of the March presidential election, which Putin is almost certain to win.

VOA's State Department Bureau Chief Nike Ching contributed to this report. Some information for this story was provided by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.