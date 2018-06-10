On Trump's Order, US Rebuffs G-7 Allies

The United States rebuffed its allies at the G-7 summit on Saturday, refusing to sign the closing communique after President Donald Trump accused the economic meeting's host, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, of being "very dishonest and weak."

Trudeau, in comments after Trump left, said new U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel were "insulting," prompting Trump to instruct U.S. officials to not sign the traditional end-of-summit communique issued by all seven leaders attending the gathering. summit.

"Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers, and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!" Trump said on Twitter.



"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!" Trump tweeted.

French President Emmanuel Macron assailed Trump's stance, saying, "International cooperation cannot be dictated by fits of anger and throwaway remarks." He called Trump's withdrawal from signing the communique a display of "incoherence and inconsistency."

"Germany stands by the jointly agreed communique," Germany spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

Trudeau closed the annual G-7 Summit in Canada Saturday by refusing to budge on positions that place him at odds with Trump, particularly the new steel and aluminum tariffs that have drawn the ire of Canada and the European Union.

He said in closing remarks that Canada will proceed with retaliatory measures on U.S. goods as early as July 1.

"I highlighted directly to the president that Canadians did not take it lightly that the United States has moved forward with significant tariffs," Trudeau said following the summit. "Canadians, we're polite, we're reasonable, but we will also not be pushed around."

British Prime Minister Theresa May echoed Trudeau, pledging to retaliate for tariffs on EU goods. "The loss of trade through tariffs undermines competition, reduces productivity, removes the incentive to innovate and ultimately makes everyone poorer," she said. "And in response, the EU will impose countermeasures."

Trudeau and May also bucked Trump on another high-profile issue: Russia. Trump is trying to have Russia rejoin the group after being pushed out in 2014 over Russia's aggression in eastern Ukraine and its annexation of the Crimean peninsula. Trudeau said he is "not remotely interested" in having Russia rejoin the group, which comprises the world's seven of the world's most advanced economies.

May added, "We have agreed to stand ready to take further restrictive measures against Russia if necessary."

Before leaving the summit early for his meeting in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said Saturday there must be “fair and reciprocal” trade between the U.S. and other countries.

“The United States has been taken advantage of for decades and decades, and we can’t do that anymore,” Trump told reporters. He said many “unfair foreign trading practices” are getting “straightened out, slowly, but surely.”

WATCH: President Trump on Trade

He blamed past U.S. leaders for the current global trade landscape and congratulated other world leaders for “so crazily being able to make these trade deals that were so good for countries and so bad for the United States."

Trump said talks this weekend with G-7 leaders convinced him they are “committed to a much more fair trade situation for the United States.”

Earlier, Trump described the U.S.-Canadian relationship as very good, stating “we’re actually working on cutting tariffs and making it all very fair for both countries. And we’ve made a lot of progress today. We'll see how it all works out."

After a sit-down meeting with Macron, Trump said the French leader been "very helpful" in efforts to address trade deficits with the European Union.

Macron responded that he had a “very direct and open discussion” with Trump and “there is a critical path that is a way to progress all together."

Canada’s foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, said Canada will not change its mind about the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs which she termed “illegal.”

Trump imposed the tariffs on the grounds that weak domestic industries could affect U.S. national security.

Wayne Lee, Steve Herman, Marissa Melton, Fern Robinson contributed to this report.