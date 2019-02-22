One Dead in Venezuela's Brazil Border Area After Troops Open Fire

At least one civilian has died in Venezuela and several more were injured in a confrontation with security forces near the national border with Brazil.

Reports say the incident Friday took place near Kumarakapay and involved members of the indigenous community. A local official identified the victim as Zoraida Rodriguez.

A local official, Mayor Emilio Gonzalez, told the Associated Press that members of the Pemon ethnic group clashed with the Venezuelan National Guard and the army as security forces moved tanks to the border with Brazil.

Gonzalez said the troops fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the civilians.

On Thursday, Venezuela's disputed president, Nicolas Maduro, closed the country's border with Brazil and threatened to do the same with Colombia to try to stop foreign aid from crossing into the country.

Maduro sent Venezuelan soldiers to several border crossings.

Tons of food, medicine and other aid — primarily from the United States — is sitting in warehouses on the Colombian side of a bridge to Venezuela.

Maduro says Venezuela is not a nation of "beggars" and vows to refuse the aid, which he considers the vanguard of a U.S. invasion.

Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido has vowed to get the aid through on Saturday, despite the threat of military force.

It is unclear how he plans to do that. But Guaido and his supporters have mobilized thousands of volunteers — including doctors, nurses and ordinary citizens — to help.

Meanwhile, a group of Venezuelan lawmakers clashed with soldiers outside the capital, Caracas, as they tried to drive a truck through a highway roadblock on their way to the Colombian border.

The soldiers fired tear gas when some of the lawmakers got out and tried to move the barriers. They demanded to know why the soldiers "support this insolence while the people die of hunger."

"Pretending that humanitarian aid is not going to reach the people of Venezuela is an act of cruelty," Delsa Solorzano, deputy head of the National Assembly, said. "We know that these soldiers are passing the same need as all the people of Venezuela."

As head of the opposition-led National Assembly, Guaido invoked the constitution to declare himself interim president after saying Maduro's reelection last year was a sham.

The United States was the first to recognize Guaido as Venezuelan president, followed by about 50 other nations.

Maduro has offered to meet with Guaido, but is refusing to step down or call for early elections.

The collapse in global energy prices, corruption and failed socialist policies have left oil-rich Venezuela's economy in a shambles.

More than 3 million people have fled the country and its severe shortages of food, fuel and basic goods.