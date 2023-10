Indian officials say one person has died and at least 20 people were injured in a series of blasts Sunday morning at the Kalamassery Convention Center in Kerala, where a Jehovah’s Witness meeting was being held.

The Times of India reports that 10 people are in a burn unit and two of them are on ventilators.

One official said an IED device had been used in the explosions, according to the Times.

Authorities say a national security team has been dispatched to the site to conduct a probe.