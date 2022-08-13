One Killed at Spanish Music Festival

One person was killed early Saturday at a music festival in Cullera, Spain, when high winds caused a stage to collapse.



Among the dozens injured at the Medusa Festival, three suffered serious trauma, emergency officials said.



Festival organizers said on Facebook that they are “devastated and saddened.”



DJ Miguel Serna said he was playing music on the main stage for his 3 a.m. to 4 a.m set when the winds kicked up and the stage fell.



"It was a tense few minutes, I've never experienced anything like it before," he wrote Saturday on Instagram.



"The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected [area]. It was a few moments of horror, I am still in shock."

Performances at the multi-day event have been suspended.

Some information from Reuters was used in this report.