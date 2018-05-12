One Killed in Paris Knifing; Attacker Shot Dead

A knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four others in a neighborhood near Paris' famed Opera Garnier before he was killed by police in the French capital Saturday night.

The identity of the slain attacker was unclear. According to AFP, a prosecutor, citing witnesses, said he shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest") at the time of the attack.

French authorities reportedly opened a terrorism investigation into the incident.

Paris police officers evacuated people from some buildings in the Right Bank neighborhood after the attack, and bar patrons and operagoers described surprise and confusion.

Beyond the police cordon, however, crowds still filled nearby cafes and the city's night life resumed its normal pace soon after the suspect was reported as having been "neutralized'' by police.

Paris has been under extra security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced Saturday's incident as an "odious attack.''

In 2nd district

Paris police tweeted that officers subdued the assailant in the city's 2nd arrondissement, or district. They said that of the four people wounded, two suffered serious injuries.

France's BFM television interviewed an unnamed witness in a restaurant who said a young woman was at the entrance when "a man arrived and attacked her with a knife.'' A friend came to her aid and the attacker left, "hitting on all the doors, all the shops,'' the witness told BFM. He turned onto another street, and everyone scattered, the witness said.

"I was having a drink with friends and we heard a boom,'' a witness named Gloria, who had been in a nearby bar, told reporters at the scene. She said she went outside to see what happened and "I saw a guy lying on the ground.''

Another witness described leaving the opera house and being told to go back inside because of the attack.

Some information for this report came from AFP.