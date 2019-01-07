Accessibility links

One More Sign K-Pop Is Here to Stay, a Contract With Mattel

  • Associated Press
FILE- Members of South Korean music band BTS pose for photos on the red carpet of the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong, Dec. 14, 2018.

NEW YORK — 

The trappings of success continue to arrive for K-pop sensation BTS, the latest a contract with the toy company Mattel which secured rights to produce dolls of the boy band.

And Mattel is not beyond riding those K-pop coattails. Shares of Mattel Inc. spiked almost 9 percent Monday, a day after the toymaker announced a global licensing agreement that also includes collectible figures and games.

The South Korean boy band, made up of members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, last year became the first Korean pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene." The band debuted in June 2013.

