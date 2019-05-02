One of Africa's Richest, Media Magnate Reginald Mengi Dies

Condolences are pouring in following the death Thursday of Tanzanian media magnate Reginald Mengi, ranked as one of the 50 wealthiest people in Africa and a pioneer in the area of privately-owned media in the country. He was 75.

According to one of the radio stations he owned, Radio One, Reginald Mengi, the executive chairman for IPP companies, who is ranked as one of Tanzania’s millionaires, died at dawn Thursday in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates where he had been receiving treatment for an undisclosed condition.

The president of Tanzania, John Magufuli, sent a condolence message via his twitter account saying the death of Mengi was a shock, and the two men were friends. The Tanzanian leader said he will remember Mengi for what the leader described as Mengi's immense contribution to the development of Tanzania.

A statement from the United States Embassy in Tanzania posted on Twitter says the embassy was deeply saddened by the passing of Mengi. The message said his impact on Tanzania’s long-term growth and development has been beyond significant.

Mengi narrated his business success story in his book: I Can, I Must, I Will in which he describes how he was born into a poor family but managed to beat circumstances and establish one of the largest businesses not only in Tanzania, but also on the continent.

Mengi started investing in businesses more than 30 years ago and was the first person to privately own media in Tanzania.

Today, his company, IPP Limited, owns several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers in Tanzania, and it also holds interests in the beverage industry.