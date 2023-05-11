One Ontario Police Officer Killed, 2 Others Wounded in Shooting

Canada's Ontario Provincial Police say one police officer is dead and two others were injured after they were shot early Thursday when responding to a report of disturbance at a residence in rural eastern Ontario.

From his Twitter account, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the deceased officer as Sergeant Eric Mueller. “We anxiously await further word on his fellow officers who are still at hospital. Our thoughts are with the officers, their families and colleagues,” wrote Carrique.

The OPP reports at about 2 a.m. local time, Mueller and his fellow officers responded to a report of a gunshot fired in the community of Bourget, about 50 kilometers east of Ottawa.

They say the three officers were shot shortly after arriving at the scene. All three were taken to an Ottawa hospital, where Mueller was pronounced dead. The OPP reports the other two officers remain hospitalized but did not provide specific information about their condition.

The police report said a suspect was arrested and there is no danger to the public.

From his Twitter account, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referenced the “awful news: from Bourget, Ontario” and wrote: “I’m sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of OPP Sergeant Eric Mueller, who was killed in the line of duty, and I’m keeping the two injured officers in my thoughts.”

Some information for this report came from Reuters.