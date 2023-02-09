Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Africa
One Year on, Russia's War in Ukraine Hits Egypt's Poor
February 08, 2023 11:36 PM
Hamada Elsaram
1
Abu Karas, a 38-year-old grocer, says, 'Since the Ukraine war and recent US dollar hikes, my clients’ spending abilities have deteriorated.' Earlier this year, the Egyptian pound hit a record low of 32 pounds to the US dollar. Cairo, Jan. 28, 2023.
2
Omu Pola, a 30-year-old mother of four, says, 'My children are young and fussy, and I’m struggling to buy them the food they really like: chicken. Whenever I try to feed them just vegetables or rice, they refuse.' Cairo, Jan. 28, 2023.
3
Omu Abanoub, a 36-year-old widowed mother of two, says, 'My children like chicken with their food, but now, a kilo costs 80 pounds [about double last year’s prices]. I can’t afford this, so I often use chicken broth instead.' Cairo, Jan. 26, 2023.
4
A serving of chicken feet, one of the cheapest alternatives to chicken, which the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population’s National Nutrition Institute
recently suggested
for budget-crunched households. Cairo, Jan. 26, 2023.
Load more
One Year on, Russia's War in Ukraine Hits Egypt's Poor
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG