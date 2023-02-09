Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

One Year on, Russia's War in Ukraine Hits Egypt's Poor

Abu Karas, a 38-year-old grocer, says, &#39;Since the Ukraine war and recent US dollar hikes, my clients&rsquo; spending abilities have deteriorated.&#39; Earlier this year, the Egyptian pound hit a record low of 32 pounds to the US dollar. Cairo, Jan. 28, 2023.
1 Abu Karas, a 38-year-old grocer, says, 'Since the Ukraine war and recent US dollar hikes, my clients’ spending abilities have deteriorated.' Earlier this year, the Egyptian pound hit a record low of 32 pounds to the US dollar. Cairo, Jan. 28, 2023.
Omu Pola, a 30-year-old mother of four, says, &#39;My children are young and fussy, and I&rsquo;m struggling to buy them the food they really like: chicken. Whenever I try to feed them just vegetables or rice, they refuse.&#39; Cairo, Jan. 28, 2023.
2 Omu Pola, a 30-year-old mother of four, says, 'My children are young and fussy, and I’m struggling to buy them the food they really like: chicken. Whenever I try to feed them just vegetables or rice, they refuse.' Cairo, Jan. 28, 2023.
Omu Abanoub, a 36-year-old widowed mother of two, says, &#39;My children like chicken with their food, but now, a kilo costs 80 pounds [about double last year&rsquo;s prices]. I can&rsquo;t afford this, so I often use chicken broth instead.&#39; Cairo, Jan. 26, 2023.
3 Omu Abanoub, a 36-year-old widowed mother of two, says, 'My children like chicken with their food, but now, a kilo costs 80 pounds [about double last year’s prices]. I can’t afford this, so I often use chicken broth instead.' Cairo, Jan. 26, 2023.
A serving of chicken feet, one of the cheapest alternatives to chicken, which the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population&rsquo;s National Nutrition Institute recently suggested for budget-crunched households. Cairo, Jan. 26, 2023.
4 A serving of chicken feet, one of the cheapest alternatives to chicken, which the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population’s National Nutrition Institute recently suggested for budget-crunched households. Cairo, Jan. 26, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG