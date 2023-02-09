Omu Mina, a 42-year-old mother of four, says, “My husband is sick and unable to work long hours anymore. Now I sort trash after my work as a rug weaver to pay for our children’s schooling.”
Photo: Hamada Elrasam (VOA)
Through the Lens: One Year on, Russia's War in Ukraine Hits Egypt's Poor
CAIRO — Egypt is embroiled in cost-of-living and currency crises, in part, exacerbated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly one year ago — the fallout of which has led to severe disruptions in global food and energy security. Vulnerable Cairenes struggle to cope with their ever-diminishing purchasing power. (Captions by Elle Kurancid)