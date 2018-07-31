Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Opposition Leader: Venezuela Anti-Government Effort Advances

  • Associated Press
Opposition leader Leocenis Garcia, right, with members of his party, shout slogans against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro outside the attorney general's office, where police stand guard, in Caracas, Venezuela, July 18, 2018. The previous night, another opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, called on the country's political forces to reorganize in order to cope with the South American country's hyperinflation, and lack of food and medicine.
CARACAS, VENEZUELA — 

A key anti-government leader in Venezuela says the nation's fractured opposition is advancing in its efforts to unite around a new plan of action.

Henrique Capriles said in an interview this week with The Associated Press that meetings in recent weeks with other anti-government leaders had been productive.

The former presidential candidate and former governor said the opposition's challenge now is to unite teachers, nurses and other frustrated Venezuelans who have recently begun holding small protests around the nation to project a single political message.

He acknowledged the opposition has struggled to mobilize disenchanted voters but said now is the time to unite, or "we'll disappear.''

He also said that Venezuela's crippling economic crisis could soon force embattled President Nicolas Maduro back to the negotiating table.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG