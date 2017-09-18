Opposition: Lesotho Has Slipped into 'Reign of Terror'

Hopes that the tiny nation of Lesotho might find political stability have been shattered by recent events, including the shooting death of the country's army chief and the arrest of a journalist who was critical of the government. Southern African heads of state met over the weekend to discuss a way forward.

An election in June was Lesotho's third poll in five years, after two coalitions collapsed amid infighting and meddling from the army.

The third time was supposed to be the charm, as new Prime Minister Tom Thabane promised to loosen the military’s stranglehold on politics.

But the killing of the army chief by two subordinates two weeks ago has raised concerns that more instability is ahead. And the arrest of a journalist and the shutdown of his radio station have made the situation even more dire, critics of the government say.

In the last three months, says opposition politician Tlohang Sekhamane, the nation has fallen “under the reign of terror."

“The police can seize anybody, doesn’t matter how very high-placed they were. A person at the level of minister can be taken, instructed to come to the police, and they do that, and then they can be tortured for three days, and then also over the weekend and then they are forced to say certain things. That is what I mean by terror," said Sekhamane.

In a written statement sent to VOA, the opposition documents a litany of events, including the arrest, alleged torture and subsequent flight of an opposition lawmaker.

The nation’s communication minister confirmed the lawmaker's August arrest, but said he was called in as a person of interest in a murder case, and was treated well while in custody.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International says it is also worried about recent events in Lesotho.

“Really what we’re seeing is patterns of arbitrary arrest, we’re seeing allegations of torture and other ill treatment, we’re seeing a lack of progress into criminal investigations for unlawful killings, and we’re also seeing attacks on freedom of expression in Lesotho,” said researcher Shireen Mukadam.

The opposition and rights groups are calling on the international community -- and on the Southern African Development Community -- to assist in restoring the rule of law.

The Southern African Development Community, or SADC has made numerous attempts at mediation. Heads of state met over the weekend in South Africa to discuss the issue, with host President Jacob Zuma saying, “We cannot and shall not be in Lesotho forever.”