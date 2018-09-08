Osaka Claims Women's US Open Title After Williams Meltdown

Naomi Osaka became Japan's first Grand Slam champion after she thumped a raging Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final on Saturday, with the American suffering a meltdown after being handed a game penalty.

With Osaka in control of the match, chair umpire Carlos Ramos sent Williams into a rage when he handed the 23-time Grand Slam champion a game penalty for a string of bad behavior, including a coaching violation and verbal and racket abuse.

Williams then launched a verbal attack on Ramos, demanding an apology and accusing him of being a thief.

The game penalty put Osaka 5-3 up in second set, and the 20-year-old Japanese kept her cool to pull off a historic win.