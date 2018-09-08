Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture

Osaka Claims Women's US Open Title After Williams Meltdown

Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the U.S. Open trophy after beating Serena Williams of the USA in the women’s final of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Sept, 8, 2018. (R. Deutsch/USA Today)

NEW YORK — 

Naomi Osaka became Japan's first Grand Slam champion after she thumped a raging Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 in a controversial U.S. Open final on Saturday, with the American suffering a meltdown after being handed a game penalty.

With Osaka in control of the match, chair umpire Carlos Ramos sent Williams into a rage when he handed the 23-time Grand Slam champion a game penalty for a string of bad behavior, including a coaching violation and verbal and racket abuse.

Serena Williams of the United States yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sept. 8, 2018. (D. Parhizkaran/USA Today)
Serena Williams of the United States yells at chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the women's final against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Sept. 8, 2018. (D. Parhizkaran/USA Today)

Williams then launched a verbal attack on Ramos, demanding an apology and accusing him of being a thief.

The game penalty put Osaka 5-3 up in second set, and the 20-year-old Japanese kept her cool to pull off a historic win.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG