Actor Freeman Apologizes After Sexual Misconduct Claims

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman apologized Thursday to anyone he may have offended after reports he sexually harassed women on movie sets.

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy," the 80-year-old actor said in a statement. "I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected. That was never my intent."

Eight women told CNN television Freeman had engaged in inappropriate behavior on the sets or promotional tours of various films.

A young woman who was a production assistant on 2015's Going in Style told CNN Freeman touched her, rubbed her lower back and asked if she was wearing underpants as he tried to lift up her dress.

Others accused Freeman of staring at their breasts and quizzing them about sexual harassment.

One woman told CNN she and others on the set of another Freeman film knew "not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms," if Freeman was around.

Freeman has been nominated for five Oscars for acting, winning one for Million Dollar Baby in 2005.

He is the latest major media figure to be accused of sexual harassment. Others include journalists Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and Tom Brokaw; actor Kevin Spacey; and President Donald Trump, who denied all allegations.

Meanwhile, U.S. news reports said film producer Harvey Weinstein would turn himself in to New York police to face criminal charges of sexual misconduct following a long investigation.

Weinstein, once one of the most powerful figures in show business before being forced to step down as head of his production empire, has denied forcing himself on anyone.