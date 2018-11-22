Other Countries that Celebrate Thanksgiving

The United States isn't the only nation to mark Thanksgiving; similar celebrations are held in Canada, Grenada, Liberia, Japan and Germany.

In Canada, the national holiday takes place on the second Monday of October.

In Grenada, Thanksgiving Day is celebrated October 25. It commemorates the anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion of Grenada, which began on that day in 1983 and resulted in the restoration of political stability in the country.

In Liberia, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the first Thursday of November. It follows the same traditions as Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

In Japan, Labor Thanksgiving Day always takes place November 23. The holiday, which began as a fall festival, also celebrates Japanese workers.

In Germany, Thanksgiving, or Erntedank, is celebrated the first Sunday in October. It has roots as a harvest celebration, but is celebrated mainly as a religious holiday today.