Over 400 Hurt in 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Western Iran

A strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook a province in western Iran Sunday, injuring more than 400, but no deaths are reported.

The quake struck Sunday evening in Kermanshah province, near the border with Iraq. It was felt as far away as Baghdad.

Local officials tell Iranian television that most of those injured were hurt running for safety.

Some buildings were damaged and power was knocked out.

Sunday's quake hit in the same province where a powerful 7.3 quake last year killed more than 600 people and injured thousands.

A number of people are still homeless.