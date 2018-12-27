Accessibility links

Pakistan Adds Ex-President to No-fly List Over Graft Probe

  • Associated Press
Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari, center, arrives at a court in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec. 21, 2018.

ISLAMABAD — 

Pakistan has imposed a travel ban on former President Asif Ali Zardari and 171 other individuals while authorities complete an investigation into alleged money laundering.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced the ban on Thursday, after police and federal investigators said Zardari and other suspects were involved in running fake bank accounts. Authorities are in the process of registering a formal case.

Zardari, who is currently a member of the lower house of parliament, is accused of having dozens of bogus bank accounts. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Zardari was married to Benazir Bhutto, a former prime minister who was assassinated in 2007. Thursday is the 11th anniversary of her death.

