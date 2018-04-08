Pakistan Lodges Protest After Deadly Crash Involving US Embassy Vehicle

Pakistan says it summoned U.S. ambassador David Hale to lodge a "strong protest" over the death of a motorcyclist in a traffic accident that involved a U.S. Embassy vehicle.



"The Foreign Secretary conveyed that justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961," said a Pakistani government statement.



Video footage shows the vehicle carrying a U.S. diplomat not stopping at a red light and then hitting the motorcycle.One other person was injured in the accident.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad expressed its "deep sympathy to the family of the deceased and those injured in a tragic traffic accident involving a U.S. Embassy vehicle on Saturday. Embassy officials are cooperating with local authorities who are investigating the accident."