Deadly Explosion as Voting Begins in Pakistan General Election

At least 31 people were killed and 40 wounded in an explosion outside a polling station in southwest Pakistan Wednesday, just hours after millions of voters began casting their ballots in parliamentary elections.

A senior police official told VOA that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle attacked a crowd outside a polling station in Quetta. The victims included voters, police personnel and political party activists.

The radical Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Wednesday's blast. Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, where 149 people were killed at an election rally earlier this month.

Wednesday's voting caps a bitter general election campaign plagued by violence and allegations of interference by the country's powerful military establishment.

The election has narrowed to a contest between ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former cricket star Imran Khan, who has pledged to eliminate corruption and create a "Islamic welfare state."

The PML-N has accused the military of helping Khan and the PTI to win the election, a charge Khan and the military have strongly denied. The military has ruled the Muslim-majority nation of more than 200 million people for most of the country's history.

The PML-N's electoral chances have also been shaken by Nawaz Sharif's conviction in absentia earlier this month on corruption charges involving expensive properties he and his family held overseas. Sharif, who was immediately placed in custody after returning from Britain nearly two weeks ago, has denounced the verdict as politically motivated and accused a covert military-judiciary alliance of trying to keep him out of politics and undermining the integrity of his PML-N party.

The campaign leading up to the vote has been marred by violence that have left more than 100 people dead. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers and police have been deployed to provide security at more than 85,000 polling stations across Pakistan.

Neither the PML-N nor the PTI are expected to win a majority in the 270-seat parliament, meaning whoever wins will have to enter into negotiations with smaller parties to form a coalition government.

Wednesday's election is just Pakistan's third peaceful transition of power.