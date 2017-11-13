Girl Reportedly Marched Naked Through Pakistani Village After Brother's Affair

Pakistan police have arrested eight men on suspicion that they stripped a 16-year-old girl naked and marched her through their village in revenge for her brother allegedly damaging their family honor by engaging in an illicit relationship with one of their female relatives.

The incident is believed to have occurred the morning of October 27 when the girl was fetching water in Dera Ismail Khan, a town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. The punishment was imposed after consultation with a local Jirga, which operates outside Pakistan's legal system in some matters.

The prime suspect is still being sought. Provincial Police Chief Salahuddin Mehsud denied reports that police are under pressure, but told VOA's Deewa service they are investigating the case carefully because of the local political dynamics that arose in the aftermath of the case. He denied reports that an influential politician is "protecting" the suspect.

The girl's mother said her family has been kept in the dark.

"There has been no word from the government to us, and no government representative has visited us," the mother said.

Domestic abuse, economic discrimination and acid attacks make Pakistan the world's third most dangerous country for women, a 2011 Reuters poll showed.

Hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan every year at the hands of relatives over perceived damage to family honor that can involve eloping, fraternizing with men, or any other infraction against conservative values. Some women are punished for the activities of male relatives; others are injured in acid attacks.