Pakistan, India Agree to Observe 2003 Cease-fire Accord

India and Pakistan have agreed to uphold a 2003 cease-fire agreement in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, ending months of back-and-forth clashes that have left dozens of people dead.

Pakistan's military announced Wednesday that the two sides had agreed to end the hostilities during talks on a special hotline.

Both sides have exchanged gunfire and artillery fire across the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals, forcing tens of thousands of civilians on the Indian side to flee their homes.

New Delhi has accused Islamabad of supporting insurgents who are fighting for Kashmiri independence or a merger with Pakistan, a charge denied by Islamabad.

India and Pakistan both claim Kashmir as its own territory, and have fought two wars over the disputed region since the split of Hindu-dominated India and Muslim-dominated Pakistan after India gained its independence from Britain in 1947.