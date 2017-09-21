Pakistan: Indian Cross-Kashmir Border Fire Kills 4 Civilians

Pakistan says Indian shelling across the disputed Kashmir frontier has killed at least four civilians, including two women.

The deadly incident took place in a remote village in the Charwa sector, the military reported Thursday evening.

Pakistani forces responded, targeting Indian posts from where fire on the civilian population originated, it added.

New Delhi has not yet responded to Pakistan's allegations.

The two nuclear-armed rival nations routinely engage in clashes along the Line of Control, or LoC, in Kashmir, with both sides blaming each other for firing the first shot in violation of a mutual 2003 cease-fire.

The clashes have left dozens of people dead on both sides, including security forces.