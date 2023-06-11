Accessibility links

Pakistan Issues Warning Over Cyclone Biparjoy

View of anchored fishing boats, after ban imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Karachi's Fish Harbor, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 10, 2023.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said Sunday that Cyclone Biparjoy, a “very severe cyclonic storm,” is over the east-central Arabian Sea. It is “maintaining its intensity” and is located about 840 kilometers south of Karachi, 830 kilometers south of Thatta and 930 kilometers southeast of Ormara.

Biparjoy is traveling with maximum sustained winds of 130 to 140 kph, with maximum wave heights between 7.5 and 8.5 meters.

The weather forecasters say Biparjoy could evolve into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm.”

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts Biparjoy will “most likely” travel in a north-northeast direction toward Southeast Sindh-Indian Gujarat coast.

