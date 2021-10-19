Pakistan Says it Blocked Indian Submarine Attempt to Enter its Waters

Pakistan said Tuesday its naval forces had detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani territorial waters.

A military statement alleged the incident took place last Saturday.

“It is the third incident of its kind wherein an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by PN (Pakistan Navy) long range maritime patrol aircraft,” said the military’s media wing known as the Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR.

There was no immediate response from neighboring India to the Pakistani allegations.

The two nuclear-armed South Asian nations routinely accuse the other’s military of committing border violations, but sea encounters are rare.

Pakistan’s tensions with India remain high over the disputed Kashmir region. Both nations claim Kashmir in its entirety and have fought two of their three wars over the region since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

“During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan,” said Tuesday’s statement.

Pakistan last reported such intrusions by the Indian navy in March 2019 and November 2016.