Pakistan Judge Orders Probe Into Police Killing

Pakistan's chief justice has ordered a probe into the killing of a 27-year-old man after his family and activists blamed police for his death in a "stage-managed" shootout.

Friday's decision by Mian Saqib Nisar comes about a week after police in Karachi killed Naqeeb Ullah, claiming he was linked to Taliban insurgents.

Ullah hailed from the South Waziristan tribal region, once a Taliban stronghold.

Ullah's relatives deny he was in the Taliban and say they want justice.

The family says Ullah was detained earlier this month but on Jan. 13 was killed in a "stage-managed shootout" by senior police officer Rao Anwar.

Anwar escaped an assassination attempt this week when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up near his vehicle. Authorities believe it was a Taliban attack.