Pakistan's Khan Rescinds Advisory Post Offer to Religious Minority

The government of newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to rescind its offer to a member of a persecuted religious minority to become an economic adviser.



Khan bowed to the religious pressure he received after announcing the appointment of Atif Mian to the Economic Advisory Council. Mian is an MIT-educated Pakistani-American economics professor at Princeton University.



Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter: "The government has decided to withdraw the nomination of Atif Mian from the economic advisory committee." Chaudhry added, however, that the government wants to work with all segments of society.



Mian is an Ahmadi.



Ahmadis self-identify as Muslims. But dominant Muslim sects reject the Ahmadis' claim that the founder of their sect, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, was a prophet. The Ahmadis are considered non-Muslims under Pakistan's constitution.



Rights groups call the Ahmadis one of the most persecuted communities in Pakistan.