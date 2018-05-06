Pakistan Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s federal interior minister, survived an assassination attempt Sunday in the central Punjab province.

Police confirmed the attack, saying the minister sustained a bullet injury in his right shoulder. Iqbal was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors described his condition as stable.

Iqbal was shot at twice while he was boarding his vehicle after attending a public meeting in his native town of Narowal.

The lone assassin, in his early 20s, has been arrested and his weapon seized, a senior district police official told reporters. The officer said the shooter is a local resident who is being probed to determine the motive.

Sunday’s incident comes as Iqbal’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PML-N Party, is due to complete its tenure later this month before the country holds new elections.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attack in a statement and asked the police to immediately submit their report on the incident.