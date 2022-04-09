Pakistan Parliament Ousts Prime Minister Khan

Pakistan’s lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, voted Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power Saturday, nearly four years after he had taken office.



The voting on the opposition-launched, no-confidence resolution began after midnight local time, minutes after Speaker Asad Qaiser from Khan’s ruling party unexpectedly announced his resignation.



Qaiser invited a senior opposition lawmaker, Ayaz Sadiq, to chair the special session of the 342-member house, saying he could not take part in a “foreign conspiracy” to oust the prime minister.



Sadiq later announced that 174 lawmakers voted in favor of the no-confidence motion.



“Consequently, the resolution for vote of no-confidence against Mr. Imran Khan, the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has a been passed by a majority of the total membership of the National Assembly,” the speaker said.



Almost all legislators of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had left before or during the voting process.



The legislative house will now elect a new prime minister and government. Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has already been nominated by the united opposition as their candidate for prime minister.