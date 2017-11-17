Pakistan Police Arrest Suspected Islamic State Militant

Authorities in Pakistan said Friday they have arrested a key suspected Islamic State militant in connection with a recent deadly suicide bombing of a Sufi shrine in southern Sindh province.



The February attack in the remote town of Sehvan killed up to 90 people and wounded over 150 others.

The Syria-based IS, locally known as Daesh, had taken credit for plotting the attack.

Speaking to reporters in the provincial capital, Karachi, Counter-Terrorism department officials identified the suspect as Nadir Ali but provided few details about the man.

A senior official, Amir Farooq, said weapons and explosives were recovered from the suspect during the operation in the Mangopir area of the city.

Farooq said sustained security operations have weakened the foothold of Islamic State in the country. IS militants, he added, have escaped to Afghanistan and found sanctuaries on that side of the border.