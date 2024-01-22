Pakistan’s Military Kills 7 Militants Near Afghanistan 

Pakistan’s military said seven militants were killed Monday in an exchange of fire with security forces in Pakistan’s volatile southwest region near Afghanistan.

The brief military statement said munitions were also recovered after the shoot-out in the Zhob district of Baluchistan province.

Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper, reported munitions included arms, ammunition and explosives.

Militants in the mineral-rich region have for years called for a share of Baluchistan’s mineral resources but are now calling for the province’s independence.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press.