Pakistan's Opposition Leader Indicted On Corruption Charges

A Pakistani corruption tribunal has indicted the country's opposition leader.



Shahbaz Sharif was indicted Monday in connection with a housing scheme in Lahore.



He has been accused of awarding contracts to people associated with his Pakistan Muslim League party.



At least seven other people were also indicted in connection with the scheme.



Sharif has denied the charges. "The nation will see that it is the most fake case of the history," Sharif said Monday, according to Dawn, a Pakistani newspaper.



Sharif's brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was ousted from office on corruption charges in 2017.