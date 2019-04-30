Pakistan's 'Tyrion Lannister' Longs to Fight in Battle of Winterfell

As the north prepared for the battle of Winterfell, people in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi were surprised to see Tyrion Lannister serving flatbread at a local restaurant.

Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in his homeland - where "Game of Thrones" has a strong following - by storm for his uncanny resemblance to U.S. actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series.

Until a few months ago, the 26-year-old had never heard of Dinklage. But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on Facebook.

"In the beginning, they started calling me Peter Dinklage.

After that I saw his show, and then slowly, slowly I became famous," Khan told Reuters.

The resemblance goes beyond facial features: both men are also 4 feet 5 inches (135 cms) tall.

"My wish is to work in movies. And my other wish is that I should meet Peter Dinklage," Khan added.

The eighth and final season of the wildly popular Game of Thrones concludes on May 19.