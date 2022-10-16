Pakistan Say Security Forces Kill 5 Militants in Baluch Area

Pakistani security forces on Sunday killed in a shootout five militants in the country's restive southwest area.

Security officials said the operation targeted militants in the Mastung area of Baluchistan province who were alleged to have been behind a bomb attack Friday that left three people dead and six injured.

The shootout left four members of the security forces injured, Pakistan's counterterrorism police said in a statement.

The province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups for over two decades. Islamic militants also operate in the region that borders with Iran and Afghanistan.